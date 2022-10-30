NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.

"I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance and, again, I own that," McDaniels said after today's loss. "That's my responsibility.

"If you're going to point a finger, point it at me. Obviously, I need to do a better job of getting us ready on game day."

According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, McDaniels and owner Mark Davis had another "lengthy postgame meeting" in McDaniels' office this afternoon.

If the coach and owner are having these meetings seven games into a season, is that a bad sign? We'd say that qualifies as a bad sign.

The good news for the Raiders? Their next three games are all against struggling teams: the 2-6 Jaguars, 3-4-1 Colts and 3-5 Broncos.

Two of those games are on the road, but in theory should still be winnable. Win them all and Las Vegas might be able to creep back into the AFC playoff race.