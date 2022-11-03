NFL Fans, Media Praying For Ray Guy's Family

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 12: McAfee Coliseum is shown during the Oakland Raiders game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum on November 12, 2006 in Oakland, California. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 17-13. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

It was announced on Thursday that legendary punter Ray Guy has passed away following a lengthy illness.

Guy is considered the greatest punter in NFL history. He was a six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

Over the course of Guy's career, he appeared in three Super Bowls. Although it's unusual to see a punter taken in the first round of a draft, he did live up to expectations.

Guy averaged 42.4 yards per punt in the NFL. He had 210 punts inside the 20-yard line.

ESPN's Field Yates put Guy's legendary career into perspective.

"Ray Guy, a 3-time Super Bowl champion, 6-time First Team All Pro and the first pure punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 73," Yates wrote on Twitter.

Several fans went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this news.

"The best punter of all-time," one fan said.

"Damn...RIP to a true GOAT," another fan wrote.

Guy will be remembered as a legend, and rightfully so.

Our thoughts are with Guy's family and friends at this time.