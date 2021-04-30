Death, taxes and the Las Vegas Raiders reaching on a prospect in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft, the Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. Although he’s a fine player, the value with that pick isn’t great at all.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was baffled by the pick, admitting that he had a second-round grade on Leatherwood. It turns out he wasn’t the only person who felt that way.

Draft analyst Matt Miller said that he had Leatherwood as his No. 69 overall player in this year’s draft. That means the value wouldn’t have been good for the Raiders until the third round.

The reason NFL analysts and fans are truly so stunned by the Raiders’ selection is the fact that they continue to defy their player rankings.

Las Vegas shocked fans in 2019 when it selected Clelin Ferrell, and then did it again in 2020 by taking Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick.

Alex Leatherwood is my No. 69 overall player. Last year, Damon Arnette was my No. 99 overall player.#Raiders took both in Round 1 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2021

4th overall in 2019: DE Clelin Ferrell 19th overall in 2020: CB Damon Arnette 17th overall in 2021: OT Alex Leatherwood No team is more likely to surprise in round one than the Raiders. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2021

Leatherwood certainly satisfies a position of need for the Raiders, but this will be considered a reach until he steps on an NFL field.

The Raiders will be back on the clock tomorrow night, as they have the No. 48 overall pick in the second round.