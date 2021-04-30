The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Raiders’ 1st Round Pick

Nick Saban and Alex Leatherwood lift the national title trophy.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy alongside head coach Nick Saban following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Death, taxes and the Las Vegas Raiders reaching on a prospect in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft, the Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. Although he’s a fine player, the value with that pick isn’t great at all.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was baffled by the pick, admitting that he had a second-round grade on Leatherwood. It turns out he wasn’t the only person who felt that way.

Draft analyst Matt Miller said that he had Leatherwood as his No. 69 overall player in this year’s draft. That means the value wouldn’t have been good for the Raiders until the third round.

The reason NFL analysts and fans are truly so stunned by the Raiders’ selection is the fact that they continue to defy their player rankings.

Las Vegas shocked fans in 2019 when it selected Clelin Ferrell, and then did it again in 2020 by taking Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick.

Leatherwood certainly satisfies a position of need for the Raiders, but this will be considered a reach until he steps on an NFL field.

The Raiders will be back on the clock tomorrow night, as they have the No. 48 overall pick in the second round.


