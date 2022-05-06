NFL Insider Names 1 Landing Spot For James Bradberry

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has indicated that Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry will soon be released. So where might Bradberry go next?

On Thursday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright answered a Denver Broncos fan who wondered if his team would be interested in signing Bradberry. Allbright responded that it is more likely to be the Las Vegas Raiders than the Broncos.

Cornerback isn't the biggest position of need for the Broncos right now. They had a top 10 defense in 2021. It's offense that the Broncos need to focus on.

But for the Raiders, Bradberry actually makes a lot more sense. Their new defensive coordinator is Patrick Graham, who coached Bradberry for two years in New York.

During his two years in New York, Bradberry enjoyed two solid seasons and made his first Pro Bowl.

James Bradberry was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He started for Carolina immediately and had at least 10 passes defended in each of his four seasons for them.

The Panthers let Bradberry walk after four seasons, after which he signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Giants.

But despite continuing to improve, New York's defensive rankings didn't sufficiently improve with him.

Will James Bradberry go to the Las Vegas Raiders if and when he's released? Or will another team swoop in and pick him up?