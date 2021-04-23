The San Francisco 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft last month as the organization hopes to find its new franchise quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders may follow a similar path next week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders a “team to watch” in a potential draft trade. They may have interest in trading up in next week’s first round if a quarterback prospect slides past pick No. 10.

“It seems like a yearly ritual, but once again, the #Raiders did extensive work on all the top QBs, I’m told,” Rapoport said on Friday. “If one slides past No. 10, they could be a team to watch to grab a QB and stash for the future. Doubtful that a QB gets to No. 17, but they will have their homework ready.” The Raiders select 17th overall in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft. If a quarterback they like slides past No. 10, Vegas could be on the move up to add to its quarterback unit. It seems like a yearly ritual, but once again, the #Raiders did extensive work on all the top QBs, I’m told. If one slides past No. 10, they could be a team to watch to grab a QB and stash for the future. Doubtful that a QB gets to No. 17, but they will have their homework ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2021 Rapoport’s report offers a telling insight here: the Raiders aren’t very invested in Derek Carr. If they feel like they can find their quarterback of the future in the first round next week, they’re probably going to make a move. Carr has displayed flashes of brilliance coupled with plenty of inconsistent play these past few years. Some believe he’s holding the Raiders back from becoming a legitimate contender. Regardless, Vegas is clearly interested in acquiring a quarterback in this year’s draft. If one a top-tier prospect falls past pick No. 10, the Raiders are a prime candidate to move up and grab him.