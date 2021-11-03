Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned of a tragic car accident involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was reportedly involved in a car accident early on Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, Ruggs hit another vehicle and one person was killed. The 22-year-old Raider reportedly showed signs of impairment.

Police reportedly planned to charge Ruggs with “DUI resulting in death.” On Tuesday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on Ruggs.

According to Rapoport, police booked Ruggs into Clark County Detention Center this afternoon. Police charged the wide receiver with a DUI and reckless driving, per the report.

According to Rapoport, Ruggs is not allowed bail until he meets with a judge.

#Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was booked into Clark County Detention Center this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Z6HkjYaorg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Earlier this afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders released a statement acknowledging the situation on Tuesday.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team wrote, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We are devastated by the loss of life and out thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident and was treated at a local hospital.