The Bucs-Raiders game this weekend was supposed to take place on Sunday Night Football. That’ll no longer be the case.

The NFL has moved the Bucs-Raiders game to the Sunday afternoon slate. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown was placed on the COVID-19 list. The team subsequently sent home its entire starting offensive line to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

Some are wondering why the NFL doesn’t just move the Bucs-Raiders game to Monday or Tuesday, as the league has done with other similar situations. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday the NFL still feels the game can be safely played on Sunday.

“The thought process this whole time is if it is safe enough, if everyone is healthy enough, in other words, if the testing results allow, the game would be played,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “. . . From what I understand, the Raiders’ situation does not change that.”

Check out Rapoport’s full update on Sunday’s Bucs-Raiders game in the video below.

From TNF First Look: Why not push the #Raiders–#Bucs game to Monday or Tuesday? Here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/k6FDFuMLA9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

The NFL is moving forward with the Bucs-Raiders game being played on Sunday. But of course, that’s subject to change.

The Raiders’ starting offensive line was sent home for contact tracing. Subsequent COVID-19 tests will likely determine if Sunday’s game can take place or not.

It would be a nightmare scenario for the NFL if the game has to be postponed. At this point, the league is scrambling to fit in the entire 2020 schedule in the midst of a pandemic. So far, the league’s plans are hanging on by a thread.