Last month, Jon Gruden resigned from his role as the head coach of the Raiders. On Friday, the former Raiders coach made headlines because he filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court.

Gruden’s lawyers believe he was “forced to resign” from his role as the head coach of the Raiders.

“When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing or resignation, Defendants ratcheted up the pressure by intimating that further documents would become public if Gruden was not fired,” the lawsuit states, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They followed through with this threat by leaking another batch of documents to the New York Times for an October 11, 2021 article. On October 7, 2021, Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders on a 10-year, $100-million contract. By October 11, 2021, he had been forced to resign.”

The NFL wasted no time commenting on this lawsuit. Moments ago, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy responded to Gruden’s claims.

“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” McCarthy said.

Statement from NFL spokesman @nflprguy on Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell: "The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims.” https://t.co/pQA1RDJuPe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Gruden’s legal team believes Goodell and the rest of the NFL “sought to destroy” his career.

“Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the lawsuit states.

Only time will tell how this situation involving Gruden and the NFL plays out.