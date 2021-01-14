Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is entering the WNBA world.

Davis announced on Thursday he’s purchased the Las Vegas Aces out of the WNBA. MGM Resorts International was the previous owner of the WNBA franchise.

“I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International,” Davis said in a statement. “I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administration of the team.”

The Aces have been in Vegas since the 2018 season. Prior, the Aces were located in San Antonio.

The Aces have been one of the WNBA’s best teams these past two seasons, reaching the conference finals in each. After falling in four games to the Washington Mystics in last season’s conference finals, the Aces bounced back this season by beating the Connecticut Sun in five games en route to the WNBA Finals.

The Aces couldn’t keep pace with Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and the Storm, though, getting swept in three games. It was still an impressive season for the Aces, though.

Mark Davis will now take over as owner of the Aces. He’s long been known to be a supporter of women’s basketball – his latest purchase proves it. It’ll be interesting to see what direction the Aces take with Davis in charge.