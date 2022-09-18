NFL Owner Makes Surprising Decision For Team's Home Opener

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have their home opener today against the Arizona Cardinals. Owner Mark Davis will not be in attendance.

Davis will instead be across the country in Uncasville, Conn. for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. He also owns the Las Vegas Aces, who hold a 2-1 lead over the Connecticut Sun in the best-of-five series.

A victory for the Aces would seal up the first-ever professional sports title in Las Vegas history.

“I knew if it was a potentially [series] deciding game, I would be with the Aces,” Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Last week, Davis missed Game 1 of the WNBA Finals to attend the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. The Raiders lost 24-19, while the Aces won their series opener.

“It’s funny,” Davis said. “I told everybody I didn’t want to know about the basketball game because I was there for football, and I’d learn about the basketball score in due time. I didn’t want to think about it because I get so emotionally invested. But then someone said, ‘Hey, man, the Aces are up four with two minutes left.’ I was like, ‘Oh, come on!’

“It’s the exact opposite this week. I’ll be 100 percent into the basketball game. I won’t be worried about the football game until the basketball game is over.”

The Aces will tip off at 3 p.m. ET while the Raiders and Cardinals will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.

We'll see if Davis can get a clean sweep today.