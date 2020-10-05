NFL Decides On Punishment For Raiders Not Wearing Masks

The NFL has officially punished several Las Vegas Raiders players for not wearing masks at a recent charity event in Nevada.

The players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have each been hit with a $15,000 fine. Carr and some of his teammates were seen sans mask at tight end Darren Waller’s charity event in Henderson last week.

By not wearing masks, the guilty Raiders broke the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from attending any event that “violates local and state restrictions.” The City of Henderson fined the DragonRidge Country Club, where the party was held, $2,000 for ignoring local COVID-19 mandates.

“I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff, especially after the fines that were brought on a couple of weeks ago,” Carr said last week, via ESPN. “So, we felt terrible about that. We addressed it, we talked with Coach and we talked with our trainers about what really went down and all that kind of stuff.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has already been docked $100,000 this season for not wearing his mask properly on the sideline during games. Also, the organization was fined $250,000 and is being investigated by the NFL for allegedly allowing unauthorized team personnel in the locker room following a game.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr was among the several players who got fined, and source said his was for $15K. An expensive charity event that raised roughly $300,000. Carr was quoted as saying “We should have kept the masks on, even if we are coming in and they're introducing us." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

All in all, the Raiders have not done a good job obeying COVID-19 rules this season.

Hopefully, they shape up in that regard sooner rather than later. The last thing the NFL needs is another outbreak on its hands.