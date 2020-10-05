The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Decides On Punishment For Raiders Not Wearing Masks

A closeup of Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr pointing with one finger.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NFL has officially punished several Las Vegas Raiders players for not wearing masks at a recent charity event in Nevada.

The players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have each been hit with a $15,000 fine. Carr and some of his teammates were seen sans mask at tight end Darren Waller’s charity event in Henderson last week.

By not wearing masks, the guilty Raiders broke the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from attending any event that “violates local and state restrictions.” The City of Henderson fined the DragonRidge Country Club, where the party was held, $2,000 for ignoring local COVID-19 mandates.

“I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff, especially after the fines that were brought on a couple of weeks ago,” Carr said last week, via ESPN. “So, we felt terrible about that. We addressed it, we talked with Coach and we talked with our trainers about what really went down and all that kind of stuff.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has already been docked $100,000 this season for not wearing his mask properly on the sideline during games. Also, the organization was fined $250,000 and is being investigated by the NFL for allegedly allowing unauthorized team personnel in the locker room following a game.

All in all, the Raiders have not done a good job obeying COVID-19 rules this season.

Hopefully, they shape up in that regard sooner rather than later. The last thing the NFL needs is another outbreak on its hands.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.