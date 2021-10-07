NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Alex Leatherwood News

After four games, it seems the Las Vegas Raiders are making preparations to move first-round right tackle Alex Leatherwood inside to right guard.

Leatherwood has struggled at right tackle early on, particularly on Monday night against Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s making the transition from playing mostly left tackle in college at Alabama to being on the right side in the NFL, so some growing pains were expected.

Still, it’s a bit alarming to see the Raiders move the 17th-overall pick inside so quickly. At practice today, Leatherwood worked at right guard with Brandon Parker flanking him at tackle. This is after he worked at left and right guard in practice on Wednesday.

Around the NFL world, the move is drawing mixed reactions.

Alex Leatherwood said this before the NFL Draft "Some teams like me at tackle, some at guard. It just all depends on what team you’re talking about and their team needs but I feel like most of them think that I can play anywhere on the offensive line." Leatherwood can play OG — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) October 7, 2021

Looks like the #Raiders are trying to move Alex Leatherwood inside so he doesn’t have to face #Bears OLB’s Khalil Mack or Robert Quinn. Unfortunately for the rookie, who has the lowest pass-blocking grade since 2006, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman aren’t much easier to block! https://t.co/EDezsNhjqG — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) October 7, 2021

Raiders reached for OL Alex Leatherwood in the 1st round. Many people said he wasn't a Tackle at the NFL level. Even Alabama staff said he wasn't ready. What they do? Still draft him in the 1st round. After getting beat like drum by Joey Bosa they have moved him to Guard. — jbook™ (@jbook37) October 7, 2021

#Raiders rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood has been working at guard this week. Las Vegas is trying different things to fix a depleted offensive line. pic.twitter.com/5oY0Im1Vq0 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 7, 2021

Moving around your first-round rookie everywhere on a Wednesday seemed very implusive! Not sure that's good process, nothing against Leatherwood. Tough spot to be put in. — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 7, 2021

Not good for Leatherwood’s development. But Gruden is obviously in win-now mode. https://t.co/TYzaq9N7fH — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 7, 2021

With his body stiffness and recovery issues, Leatherwood was a guard projection for me (No. 3 OG in my pre-draft rankings). This move should help the rookie. https://t.co/yzaWytXqMK — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 7, 2021

In fairness to Leatherwood, his personal struggles might not be the only reason for the move.

According to veteran beat writer Vincent Bonsignore, the team has struggled so much on the interior because of injuries, it makes some sense to try Leatherwood there to see if it might be better for him and team

Re Alex Leatherwood: @Raiders have a plan for the rookie RT that, much like the one with Kolton Miller accounted for rookie growing pains. Bigger issue is the interior, where backups have been forced into starting guard duties because of injuries. It changed the entire dynamic — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 5, 2021

Even with the projected move inside, Leatherwood will probably still have his hands full against the ferocious interior defensive line of the Chicago Bears this week.

Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga and Angelo Blackson have all contributed at defensive tackle for Chicago this season.