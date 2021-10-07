NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Alex Leatherwood News

The Spun

After four games, it seems the Las Vegas Raiders are making preparations to move first-round right tackle Alex Leatherwood inside to right guard.

Leatherwood has struggled at right tackle early on, particularly on Monday night against Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s making the transition from playing mostly left tackle in college at Alabama to being on the right side in the NFL, so some growing pains were expected.

Still, it’s a bit alarming to see the Raiders move the 17th-overall pick inside so quickly. At practice today, Leatherwood worked at right guard with Brandon Parker flanking him at tackle. This is after he worked at left and right guard in practice on Wednesday.

Around the NFL world, the move is drawing mixed reactions.

In fairness to Leatherwood, his personal struggles might not be the only reason for the move.

According to veteran beat writer Vincent Bonsignore, the team has struggled so much on the interior because of injuries, it makes some sense to try Leatherwood there to see if it might be better for him and team

Even with the projected move inside, Leatherwood will probably still have his hands full against the ferocious interior defensive line of the Chicago Bears this week.

Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga and Angelo Blackson have all contributed at defensive tackle for Chicago this season.

