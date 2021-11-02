The NFL Released A Statement On Henry Ruggs Accident

The NFL became the latest party to release a statement on the incident involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was reportedly involved in a car accident early on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of one of the passengers in the car that he made contact with, according to Las Vegas Metro Police. The 22-year-old Raider reportedly “showed signs of impairment and will be charged with “DUI resulting in death.”

The NFL released a statement a short while after news of the crash broke on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident,” the NFL said in a statement, per Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders also released a statement acknowledging the situation on Tuesday.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team wrote, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We are devastated by the loss of life and out thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

According to a Las Vegas Metro police release, officers responded to a crash at 3:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. Ruggs, who was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette when he hit a Toyota Rav4 in the rear, killing a passenger.

Ruggs reportedly stayed at the scene of the crash where officers said that he showed “signs of impairment.” He was then brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruggs, a former first-round pick in the 2020 Draft out of Alabama, was in the middle of a much-improved sophomore season in the NFL. Through seven games, he’d made 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns.

Stay tuned for more on this developing situation.