NFL Releases Statement After Jon Gruden’s Use Of Racist Trope

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire this Friday afternoon due to an email he sent in 2011 regarding NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden, who was working for ESPN at that time, responded to an email chain that was discussing a NFL lockout. His description of Smith in the email was despicable, as he wrote “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”

The NFL discovered this email from Gruden during its investigation of the Washington Football Team. On Friday afternoon, the league released a statement on this disturbing situation.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” the league said in a statement. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Gruden responded to this story on Friday, apologizing for his email and denying the notion there’s a racial undertone.

“I’m really sorry,” Gruden said. “I was upset. I used a horrible way of explaining it. I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

The Raiders could take action because of this email from Gruden. However, it’s unclear if they’d be willing to part ways with the veteran coach at this time.