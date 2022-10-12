NFL Reportedly Investigating Davante Adams Situation Today

We might be getting an answer soon regarding whether or not Davante Adams will face punishment from the NFL for shoving a photographer following Sunday night's game.

According to Pro Football Talk, the league "take up on Wednesday" the question of determining if Adams will face discipline.

"With the Raiders off this weekend, the league has some extra time to process the matter," writes PFT's Mike Florio.

Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The man reportedly suffered non-serious injuries and filed a police report on the matter.

Adams apologized for his actions postgame, both in conversations with reporters and on Twitter.

With Las Vegas having a bye this weekend, Adams would not be able to serve any suspension until the following week, at the earliest.

The Raiders host the Houston Texans in Week 7.