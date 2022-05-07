NFL Issues Statement After Concerning Claims From Former Raiders President

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he fired on Friday because he alerted the NFL that Mark Davis ignored concerns about a hostile work environment within the team facility.

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President,” Ventrelle said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.”

Ventrelle said he confronted Davis about the hostile work environment, but decided he needed to inform the NFL to make sure changes would be made.

“He [Mark Davis] did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns.”

Shortly after these allegations were made, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a response from the league office.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously,” McCarthy said. “We will promptly look into the matter.”

If these allegations are true, that would be a really bad look for the Raiders.

There is no timetable for when the league will have a solution to this matter.