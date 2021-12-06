NFL Running Back Calls For Rule Change After Injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake was one of several players who suffered a serious injury in yesterday’s game against the Washington Football Team. But it’s the nature of his injury that has him calling out the NFL to make a change.

Taking to Twitter last night, Drake calling on the NFL to crack down on tackling where a tackler pulls a player back and uses their body weight to roll up their legs. He included a video of the tackle that caused his injury.

Drake pointed out that the NFL has been cracking down on taunting and protecting quarterbacks. So he believes that they need to address this as well.

“The NFL needs to look at this specific style of tackling,” Drake wrote. “They are throwing flags for taunting and protecting QBs from getting touched but this is my second straight season being injured by a guy pulling me back and using his body weight to roll up on my legs.”

Graphic Video Warning: The #NFL needs to look at this specific style of tackling. They are throwing flags for taunting and protecting qbs from getting touched but this is my 2nd straight season being injured by a guy pulling me back and using his body weight to roll up my legs. pic.twitter.com/zgJt4rM9yG — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) December 6, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Drake suggested that the NFL treat that kind of tackle like a horse collar. He believes that the NFL should prioritize protecting players over enforcing taunting penalties.

“If the emphasis is to protect the players, this should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar,” Drake wrote. “We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let’s get the priorities together.”

I see a lot of people responding about how this is a legal hit & wasn’t intentional. While that may be true, the horse collar wasn’t a malicious tackle or falling at a qb’s legs in the pocket. This conversation needs to be had to spark the change needed for players safety

✌🏾&❤️ — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) December 6, 2021

Kenyan Drake is finding a lot of support from his fellow NFL players, many of whom have retweeted him.

The agreement isn’t unanimous, of course. The usual suspects have dismissed his concerns for the play that got him hurt not being intentional.

But he makes an interesting point. It’s one that we could see addressed in the annual offseason rule changes.