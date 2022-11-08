NFL Team Cuts Former 1st Round Pick In Surprising Move

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a stunning turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released former first-round pick Johnathan Abram. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to break the news.

Abram was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

Over the past four years, Abram has racked up 255 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Interestingly enough, Abram actually played 32 snaps in the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Abram was mentioned in trade rumors prior to this year's deadline. The Raiders were unable to find a trade partner.

With the first half of the season in the books, Abram will have to find a new home and learn a new system.

As for the Raiders, they will lean on Tre'von Moehrig, Duron Harmon, Roderic Teamer and Matthias Farley at safety.

The Raiders will face the Colts this Sunday at home.