NFL Reportedly "Contemplated" Moving Raiders To Different City In 2014

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Back in 2014, the NFL had talks to move the Raiders out of Oakland. However, the league wasn't talking about relocating them to Las Vegas.

Since the Rams were making a move from St. Louis to Los Angeles, the NFL thought about giving the city the Raiders as a consolation prize.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently obtained documents in relation to the lawsuit that was filed after the Rams left the city. Although it was considered a brief thought, moving the Raiders to St. Louis was on the table.

In November 2014, the NFL pondered the idea of the Raiders heading to St. Louis with restructured ownership, a brand makeover and a commitment to a “special diversity initiative."

Obviously, those conversations went nowhere. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, however, believes this is further proof the NFL has "unresolved concerns" about the Raiders.

The Raiders ultimately moved to Las Vegas in 2020, but there are still issues surrounding the franchise.

Former Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was fired because he alerted the NFL that Mark Davis ignored concerns about a hostile work environment within the team facility. Shortly after these allegations were made, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league will look into the matter.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the NFL turn up the heat on Davis once again.