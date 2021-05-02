NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Raiders Speculation

A Sunday morning report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler connected a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders, much to the surprise of NFL fans. As the 37-year-old’s frustrations the Green Bay Packers continue to grow, it’s possible that Jon Gruden could become the top suitor for the 2020 MVP.

“[Aaron Rodgers] is reportedly intrigued by the Raiders as well, so they have to be on this list,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Sunday. “They’re happy with Derek Carr; nothing’s going on right now, and they very well could extend Derek Carr sometime soon. But the Raiders look into every single quarterback situation. … They looked at past free agents or trade options. So, Jon Gruden is sort of always lurking. You can’t discount them.”

Rodgers looked as sharp as ever on the way to his third MVP award during the 2020 season. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading the Packers to another NFC Championship game.

But, the Raiders also got a solid year of production out of Derek Carr. The seventh-year starting quarterback threw for a career high 4,107 yards, while tossing 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. With another above average year under his belt, Carr earned himself endorsements from Gruden and Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock this offseason.

Nevertheless, NFL fans couldn’t help but think about a Rodgers-Raiders union in 2021.

Jon Gruden got his eyes locked on Aaron Rodgers 😂😂😂#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/mHHGHaI6j6 — Phil Jones (@PhilJonesNFL) April 29, 2021

Jon Gruden after hearing Aaron Rodgers news… pic.twitter.com/gCEAVSbcjU — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) April 29, 2021

Let’s keep it all the way 💯 If Aaron Rodgers wants to go the Raiders, then winning is not a priority. Power is. No other explanation to be “intrigued” by a demonstrably worse coaching staff, supporting cast and bubba if he thought the GB defense was bad, wait till he sees LV — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) May 2, 2021

When Jon Gruden finds out Aaron Rodgers turns 38 in December https://t.co/90nqFV4JWH pic.twitter.com/KRUKec9LUP — Nick Hjeltness (@NickHjeltness) April 29, 2021

Listen, all I’m saying is, Jon Gruden called passing on Aaron Rodgers in the 2005 draft “one of the greatest regrets of my lifetime.” He won’t let anything, on his side of things, stand in the way of him not getting Rodgers again. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 29, 2021

The Raiders aren’t the only team that Rodgers would entertain in a potential move. Fowler also mentioned the Denver Broncos and, surprisingly, the Seattle Seahawks as other possible destinations for the 2020 MVP.

“The relationship with Russell Wilson and Seattle has been mended,” the ESPN insider said. “He’s talked to Pete Carroll and likes the direction of the team. They’ve added some pieces in free agency, but what better player for player swap could you get than Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers?”

If Rodgers were to make a move to the Raiders, or another team, this offseason, it’s not ridiculous to say that the entire balance of the league would shift. It’s for that reason why this situation with the Packers will be closely monitored over the coming weeks.