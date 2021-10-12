NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Resignation

The Jon Gruden era in Las Vegas is officially over.

The Raiders head coach resigned on Monday evening amid controversy surrounding emails that he sent former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league over a seven-year period between 2011 and 2018 that contained openly homophobic and misogynistic language.

A report from the New York Times uncovered many of those emails and revealed the offensive details on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Just an hour later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that Gruden had informed his coaching staff that he planned to resign.

The controversy surrounding the 58-year-old Gruden began last week when the league found that he used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email back in 2011. Those findings grew much worse on Monday as the NFL uncovered numerous other emails that contained further offensive language and sentiments.

The report from the New York Times revealed those emails to the public in a report that showed Gruden used derogatory language toward women and homophobic slurs in his correspondence. Details from those emails were published by the newspaper on Monday evening.

Warning: the paragraph below contains offensive language.

“He denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. … In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a ‘faggot’ and a ‘clueless anti football pussy’ and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft ‘queers,’ a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.”

The shocking developments that emerged Monday night caught the NFL world off-guard. However, many were able to rally together to bid Jon Gruden farewell in the wake of his gross actions.

Good riddance. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 12, 2021

That’s got to be a record turnaround from publication to resignation. https://t.co/Qx8ANaSAtE — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 12, 2021

Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100M contract in 2018 to become the #Raiders coach. He ends up staying for just 3+ years, finishing with a record of 22-31 with no playoff appearances and no winning seasons. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2021

Jon Gruden’s email’s attacked a White straight man, a Black man, homosexuals, women, and concussion protocol. He had to resign, there was nobody left to defend him! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 12, 2021

Urban Meyer this week after the Jon Gruden news cycle: pic.twitter.com/RuszyHXE2Y — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 12, 2021

Gruden will leave the Raiders in the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract that he signed to join the organization in 2018. At the time the hire was met with mixed reviews, but no one could’ve foreseen this exact situation playing out.

Gruden ends his tenure with the Raiders after posting a 22-31 record with the franchise.

Las Vegas is currently 3-2 on the year and will be in need of a new head coach.