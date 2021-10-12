The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Resignation

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Jon Gruden era in Las Vegas is officially over.

The Raiders head coach resigned on Monday evening amid controversy surrounding emails that he sent former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league over a seven-year period between 2011 and 2018 that contained openly homophobic and misogynistic language.

A report from the New York Times uncovered many of those emails and revealed the offensive details on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Just an hour later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that Gruden had informed his coaching staff that he planned to resign.

The controversy surrounding the 58-year-old Gruden began last week when the league found that he used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email back in 2011. Those findings grew much worse on Monday as the NFL uncovered numerous other emails that contained further offensive language and sentiments.

The report from the New York Times revealed those emails to the public in a report that showed Gruden used derogatory language toward women and homophobic slurs in his correspondence. Details from those emails were published by the newspaper on Monday evening.

Warning: the paragraph below contains offensive language.

“He denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. … In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a ‘faggot’ and a ‘clueless anti football pussy’ and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft ‘queers,’ a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.”

The shocking developments that emerged Monday night caught the NFL world off-guard. However, many were able to rally together to bid Jon Gruden farewell in the wake of his gross actions.

Gruden will leave the Raiders in the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract that he signed to join the organization in 2018. At the time the hire was met with mixed reviews, but no one could’ve foreseen this exact situation playing out.

Gruden ends his tenure with the Raiders after posting a 22-31 record with the franchise.

Las Vegas is currently 3-2 on the year and will be in need of a new head coach.

