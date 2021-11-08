NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Raiders News

A nightmare season for the Las Vegas Raiders continued on Monday afternoon. Less than a week after releasing wide receiver Henry Ruggs after his involvement in a deadly car accident, the organization cut Damon Arnette, the other first round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Arnette, who was widely regarded as a risky selection at the time due to character concerns, landed at the Raiders at No. 19 in 2020 out of Ohio State. He spent most of his rookie season injured and then came into the 2021 campaign as a backup at cornerback.

Although his football performance wasn’t entirely up to the Raiders’ standard, it was an off-the-field incident that sped up his release. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old posted a video on his Instagram story that showed him making threats while brandishing a gun.

Arnette already faces two outstanding lawsuits, so the video was the final straw. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported on Monday afternoon that the Raiders had decided to cut bait and release him.

With Arnette on his way out the door, Las Vegas has now been forced to let go of both of its first-round picks from the 2020 draft. The Raiders released Ruggs last week after he was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle at high-speed and killing a 23-year-old woman.

Arnette and Ruggs were both released due to off-the-field issues, but their departure has been more of the same for the organization’s 2020 draft class. Of the seven players selected by the Raiders, only three remain in Las Vegas.

Just one player, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, of the five taken in the first three rounds still wears the black and silver.

Between the latest roster cuts and Jon Gruden’s public resignation over past offensive emails last month, the 2021 campaign hasn’t been what the Raiders anticipated. The turmoil within the organization has been nonstop and has taken the focus away from the team’s performance on the field.

Nevertheless, Las Vegas is still 5-3 through the first half of the season and holds a share of the AFC West lead. With nine games to go, the team is right in the middle of the playoff picture.

The Raiders will need to hope that the off-field drama is finally behind them, so that they can focus fully on finding a way into the 2021 postseason.