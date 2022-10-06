NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 15: A general view of the Oakland Raiders banner before their game against the Detroit Lions during their preseason game at O.co Coliseum on August 15, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away.

"The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.

On Thursday, the Raiders confirmed that former running back Clarence Davis passed away. He was 73 years old.

The Raiders selected Davis in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft. He finished his career with 3,640 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Davis may have saved his best performance for Super Bowl XI, rushing for 137 yards on 16 carries.

"The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Clarence Davis, who passed away earlier this week," the team said in a statement. "Drafted by the Raiders in 1971 after an All-American career at USC, Davis saved his best performances for some of the biggest games in NFL history."

As you'd expect, the NFL world is mourning the loss of Davis.

"Sad to see the guy who caught the winning pass in the Sea of Hands game has passed away. A sad loss to #RaiderNation," a Raiders fan said.

"Rest in peace legend," one fan tweeted.

"RIP Clarence Davis - big game player for the Raiders during the John Madden era," another fan wrote.

Davis, who played college football at USC, had quite the career. His legacy will live on for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Davis' family and friends at this time.