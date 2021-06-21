The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Carl Nassib Coming Out

A general view of the Oakland Raiders stadium.OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 12: McAfee Coliseum is shown during the Oakland Raiders game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum on November 12, 2006 in Oakland, California. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 17-13. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made NFL history today, becoming the league’s first openly gay player.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said in his announcement video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America.”

Since Nassib revealed his news, he’s experienced an outpouring of public support from around the league, including from the Raiders.

Below, you can see some of the other reactions from players, media members, commissioner Roger Goodell and others.

Clearly, it took Nassib a long time to feel comfortable enough to make this announcement. It’s great to see him being treated so well by his constituents.

Hopefully now that Nassib has broken down the barrier, other players who had been weighing coming out will feel comfortable doing so.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.