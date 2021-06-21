Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made NFL history today, becoming the league’s first openly gay player.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said in his announcement video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America.”

Since Nassib revealed his news, he’s experienced an outpouring of public support from around the league, including from the Raiders.

Below, you can see some of the other reactions from players, media members, commissioner Roger Goodell and others.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighs in on #Raiders DE Carl Nassib’s “courageous” coming out. pic.twitter.com/4k73drunql — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2021

Mark Davis on Carl Nassib: If he's happy, I'm happy. https://t.co/Hsg1X1wGzy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 21, 2021

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

The NFL community voiced its support for Raiders DE Carl Nassib after he came out as gay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/w0ZLqsiizZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 21, 2021

"It takes courage. It takes so much strength… I'm proud to call Carl one of my brothers." 💪 DeAngelo Hall and @MarcRoss show strong support to @Raiders DE Carl Nassib coming out as an active NFL player ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pboULHA7aL — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 21, 2021

With four words (and a heart), the @Raiders clearly and directly, boldly and beautifully shared that the organization stands with Carl – I could not love this more – well done Raiders, very well done. https://t.co/eCz98uDuqg — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) June 21, 2021

Here’s to hoping Mark Davis of the @Raiders matches ASAP 👏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib made history today–and his courage will help millions of people feel a little more accepted tomorrow. Discussed the news on @SportsCenter just now. pic.twitter.com/BGePDCmp9H — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 21, 2021

raiders pass first test https://t.co/VAZHzKYn2P — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) June 21, 2021

this feels big https://t.co/Z63x0rBN8P — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) June 21, 2021

In 2013 I asked an NFL coordinator, on background, if he thought the league would ever accept an openly gay player. He said no, “because nobody wants to shower with a fa——.” Here’s to Carl Nassib’s courage, and that coach being out of a job. https://t.co/4KxbaM2nd0 — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) June 21, 2021

Big ups to Carl Nassib. That’s gotta be tough. Holding something in like that for so long. — Crocky⚡️ (@eric_crocker) June 21, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

I’m so excited for Carl today, and truly joyful for how important this moment is for so many people. — Katie Barnes (@katie_barnes3) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib’s announcement on his IG page included this note which was particularly compelling, especially for those who may meet this news with “what’s the big deal/why does it matter?” pic.twitter.com/o1lQLoSqSa — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) June 21, 2021

Clearly, it took Nassib a long time to feel comfortable enough to make this announcement. It’s great to see him being treated so well by his constituents.

Hopefully now that Nassib has broken down the barrier, other players who had been weighing coming out will feel comfortable doing so.