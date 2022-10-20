NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.

This is unfortunate for Waller, who dealt with a hamstring injury back in training camp.

As for Raiders fans, they're quite frustrated with this update on Waller.

"Yeah he ain't playing this week," a fan said.

"I'm about done with this dude...always hurt," another fan wrote.

When healthy, Waller is an elite playmaker. In 2020, he had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Availability has been an issue for Waller since the 2021 season though. Last year, he dealt with knee and back injuries.

With Waller expected to miss this Sunday's game, the Raiders will need Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow to anchor the passing game.