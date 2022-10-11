NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Postgame Behavior

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a long pass for a touchdown as Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the 1st quarter of the at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Davante Adams is receiving a lot of heat for his antics following Monday night's game between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Following the Raiders' 30-29 loss, Adams shoved a credential worker at Arrowhead Stadium. That person fell to the ground.

Adams apologized to the unidentified worker during his postgame press conference.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy [camera person] running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said, via NFL.com. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Despite this apology, NFL fans believe Adams should be disciplined for this.

"Should be suspended one game," one person said. "No question."

"This is not OK," another person wrote.

"Whatever fine he gets should be taken out of McDaniels' paycheck," one fan tweeted.

Adams could receive a fine or suspension from the NFL.

The NFL has not yet made a ruling on this matter.