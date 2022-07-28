NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Raiders family said goodbye to a team legend this Thursday.

Wayne Hawkins, an original member of the Raiders, died this week. He was 84 years old.

"The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Wayne Hawkins, an original Raider who played in 136 games over 10 seasons with the Silver and Black," the team announced. "Hawkins is among a small group of players, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers and Raiders Legends Jim Otto and Tom Flores, who played in all 10 seasons of the American Football League. A dominant guard out of the University of the Pacific, he was named to five-straight AFL All-Star Games from 1963-67 and was a member of the Raiders' AFL Championship team in 1967."

The NFL world is paying tribute to Hawkins and his family this Thursday evening.

We are thinking of the Hawkins family during this difficult time.