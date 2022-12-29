NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr's Potential Trade Destinations

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched for the remainder of the regular season. Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback against the 49ers this Sunday.

On Feb. 15, Carr's base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed. If the Raiders are ready to move on from the Fresno State product, they'll need to get rid of his contract before that date.

So, where will Carr play football next season? Eric Edholm of NFL.com listed some potential landing spots for him.

Edholm believes the Colts, Jets and Saints could pursue Carr. He also left the door open for the veteran signal-caller to return to the Raiders.

"Here go the every FA QB to New Orleans news," a Saints fan said.

"Mentally preparing myself for Derek Carr to be QB1 then a report on how close Tom Brady and Sean Payton was to coming back to New Orleans," another fan tweeted.

"Highly doubt Carr plays for the last one [the Raiders]," a third fan commented.

Carr will finish this season with 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It's been an underwhelming year for both him and the team.

A change of scenery might be exactly what Carr needs to revitalize his career.