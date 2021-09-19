NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr’s Week 2 Performance

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been playing some of his best football ever against the Pittsburgh Steelers today. And people are starting to take notice.

With only minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Carr is 27 of 36 for 357 yards and two touchdowns. His last touchdown was an incredible 61-yard bomb to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, which gave the Raiders a 23-14 lead.

As of writing, the Steelers are attempting to mount a comeback. But if Carr gets the ball back, they may fall short.

Fans and analysts on Twitter are loving what they’re seeing out of the Raiders quarterback. His strong play today and in last Monday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens has people wondering why head coach Jon Gruden doesn’t have more faith in him:

Derek Carr has dropped some dimes today. Never understand the complete lack of respect for his game. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 19, 2021

Don’t. Blitz. Derek Carr. — Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) September 19, 2021

Derek Carr, sensational TD bomb to Ruggs on third and 10 to save the Raiders. Carr just keeps playing above his reputation. Maybe Gruden finally will start believing in him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 19, 2021

The way the whole team ran out on the field for Derek Carr shows how much he's truly the heartbeat of this team. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) September 19, 2021

The 435 passing yards Derek Carr had against the Ravens were the third-most of his career. If he doesn’t complete another pass in this game, his 357 passing yards will be the eighth-most he’s ever had.

It’s been several years since Carr was voted into the Pro Bowl. But if he keeps up this pace, he may be getting votes for more than just the Pro Bowl. Especially if the Raiders win this game and keep on winning.

The Raiders haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.

Will Derek Carr make the Pro Bowl this year?

