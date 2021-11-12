NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jon Gruden News

When Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in October, we all knew that we hadn’t heard the last of him. And sure enough, he’s back in the news again today.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported on Friday that Gruden is suing the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. In the lawsuit, Gruden accuses the two entities of attempting to destroy Gruden’s career and reputation via a “malicious and orchestrated campaign.”

“Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the lawsuit says.

Gruden resigned following the release of numerous racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails dating back years. But those emails were uncovered as part of a larger investigation into the Washington Football Team – which has not been made public yet.

Given the nature of what happened, the NFL world has understandably mixed reactions. Some are behind Gruden for trying to knock the NFL down a peg while others hope he goes away and takes his views with him:

The NFL is going to settle and run Jon Gruden the rest of his money. Ain't no way in hell those e-mails getting a chance to potentially become public during discovery. https://t.co/zk7a4BSqlO — Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) November 12, 2021

it ain’t a malicious and orchestrated campaign and it ain’t like they put words in your mouth. you said it, deal with your consequences. https://t.co/OlSZgepr9p — #NSR (@daltemsz) November 12, 2021

Take your 💵 and go away… Sheesh https://t.co/OScxggwUTF — EmpireJeff (@EmpireJeff_) November 12, 2021

Lmao let’s have it. More emails are coming to light 🍿 https://t.co/7lCHlq5K34 — 🦂 (@UnPxlzv2) November 12, 2021

I’m pretty sure the NFL and that clown goodell would rather settle and pay 20+ million than to actually release all the emails exposing everybody in their offices and running teams https://t.co/T4cA5R4FBi — Joseph Daniel 🦖 (@joseph_2112) November 12, 2021

The NFL has denied the allegations from Gruden and says they intend to fight it. That remains to be seen though:

Statement from NFL spokesman @nflprguy on Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell: "The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims.” https://t.co/pQA1RDJuPe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Jon Gruden was hired in 2018 after 10 years out of the NFL and 17 years after the then-Oakland Raiders traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 22-31 in three-plus seasons with the Raiders, never making the playoffs or having a winning season.

Since his firing, the Raiders have gone 2-1 under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and are right in the thick of the playoff race. Suffice it to say, the Raiders don’t exactly miss Gruden right now.

Does Jon Gruden have a case here?