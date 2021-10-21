NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

The Spun

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over.

The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.

Although it seems very evident why Gruden’s tenure with the Raiders ended, he claims there’s more to the story.

According to Emmy-winning journalist Andrea Kramer, Gruden spoke with HBO’s Bryant Gumbel about what went on behind the scenes.

“Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise,” Kremer said, via Pro Football Talk. “And he’s still in Las Vegas. . . . He says he’s letting the dust settle. He said, ‘People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.’ He said, ‘The truth will come out.’ It’s certainly cryptic.”

NFL fans aren’t thrilled with Gruden’s “the truth will come out” comment. That’s because they believe the truth already did come out.

Gruden can’t deny what he wrote in those past emails. After all, he already apologized for what he said.

Perhaps this is Gruden’s way of saying he wasn’t the only NFL coach or executive who used disturbing language via email. Right now, there’s just no way of telling what Gruden meant since he was very cryptic in his discussion with Gumbel.

