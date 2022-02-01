NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels’ Honest Admission

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders introduced Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. During his introductory press conference, McDaniels opened up about his first stint as a head coach.

In his only two seasons with the Denver Broncos, McDaniels owned an 11-17 record. It didn’t go the way he thought it would, but he was able to reinvent himself on the New England Patriots.

McDaniels told reporters that he learned the importance of maintaining culture and building a team.

“When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football but I didn’t know people and how important that aspect of the process and maintaining culture and building a team was,” McDaniels said. “And I failed.”

McDaniels still has ways to go before he proves he’s the right coach for the job in Las Vegas. That being said, Raiders fans like that he’s not afraid to own up to his past mistakes.

“This is huge for me being humble admitting his failure,” a Raiders fan said.

“He’s humble enough to admit it. More importantly he knows he made mistakes,” another fan tweeted. “I think he’s ready for round two from learning from his past mistakes and back to Belichick and learning a lot more about coaching and play calling. I’m glad the Raiders got him.”

“A coach who can admit he made a mistake, failed and gonna learn from it,” a third fan said. “I can respect that!”

McDaniels has a great opportunity to show that he can be better this time around.

The Raiders’ roster needs some upgrades, but it still has enough key pieces in place to make a playoff run next season.