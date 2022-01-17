NFL World Reacts To Latest Mike Mayock News

The Las Vegas Raiders raised a lot of eyebrows earlier today amid reports that they’ve begun interviewing GM candidates while still having Mike Mayock under contract. But we now know that it was simply them getting a jumpstart on the process.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Mayock will not be retained as the team’s general manager. Mayock’s tenure with the team ends after just three seasons.

It’s rare that an NFL general manager is axed right after overseeing a playoff team. But the 2021 season (and Mayock’s tenure) was a rare one in and of itself.

NFL fans – Raiders fans especially – aren’t too surprised to see him go though. Mayock built his reputation as an NFL Draft analyst, but frequently reached on players in the three NFL Drafts he oversaw.

Not as if he ever stood a chance with Gruden running personnel, and the franchise looking for a clean sweep. https://t.co/VXncJnsiYX — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 17, 2022

I think we all saw this coming; they should have chosen not to retain him when he took Clelin Ferrell with the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, considering they likely could have selected him in the 2nd Round. — TimThousand (@thousand_tim) January 17, 2022

I like Mayock, but a clean slate was needed. https://t.co/nb4G6XC5ad — Dickie G (@RichDevall) January 17, 2022

Probably deserved. Great as a draft analyst. Knew the players but didn't have the skills necessary to play the games that the top end GMs do. Hope he gets back into the draft stuff. https://t.co/EXixWYC6HB — Michael Anthony (@BillsBusCaptain) January 17, 2022

Mike Mayock played professional football for several years in the 1980s before becoming a broadcaster. In 2004 he joined the NFL Network, where he became an expert on the NFL Draft rivaling his ESPN counterparts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

But in 2019, Mayock was asked to put his draft skills to the test as the Raiders’ new general manager. He was paired with Jon Gruden and the two formed an odd couple marriage that struggled out the gate.

After back-to-back losing seasons in the first two years, Gruden resigned five weeks into the 2021 season. But the team managed to make the playoffs anyway, only to be eliminated in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals.