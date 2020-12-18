NFL World Reacts To Marcus Mariota’s 1st Drive Tonight

Nobody really expected Marcus Mariota to see action tonight, but the former No. 2 overall pick was ready when his number was called.

Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a groin injury late in the first quarter and limped off the field. When the Raiders took the field for their next series, Mariota was taking snaps.

It was the first action for the former Tennessee Titans starter, who signed a two-year contract worth nearly $18 million this offseason. Although he hadn’t played since 2019, Mariota didn’t miss a beat on his first drive.

He looked sharp throwing the ball, capping the march off with this beautiful 35-yard touchdown toss to tight end Darren Waller.

Not surprisingly, Mariota’s play elicited plenty of reaction.

Most of it was people happy to see him succeeding after his NFL career sputtered last season.

#Titans players are watching their former QB…. and they like what they see so far: pic.twitter.com/TUpnQJAvf1 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2020

MARIOTA!!! — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2020

Drop in the bucket. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 18, 2020

That was beautiful by Mariota — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) December 18, 2020

Mariota's velocity is back in the "he finally can feel his elbow" range idk idk idk idk idk idk idk — Virtual Bubble Justo (Day 284) (@JuMosq) December 18, 2020

Crazy thing to wonder for a guy who was the second pick in a draft and has started 61 NFL games.

But was that one of the best drives of Mariota's NFL career, all things considered? — Peter King (@peter_king) December 18, 2020

Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready…I see you Marcus Mariota!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 18, 2020

Right now, Carr is questionable to return, so this might be Mariota’s game. Considering how shaky the Las Vegas defense is, he’s probably going to have to lead a few more scoring drives.

