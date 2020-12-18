The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Marcus Mariota’s 1st Drive Tonight

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota points to the sky while walking.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the field before their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Nobody really expected Marcus Mariota to see action tonight, but the former No. 2 overall pick was ready when his number was called.

Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a groin injury late in the first quarter and limped off the field. When the Raiders took the field for their next series, Mariota was taking snaps.

It was the first action for the former Tennessee Titans starter, who signed a two-year contract worth nearly $18 million this offseason. Although he hadn’t played since 2019, Mariota didn’t miss a beat on his first drive.

He looked sharp throwing the ball, capping the march off with this beautiful 35-yard touchdown toss to tight end Darren Waller.

Not surprisingly, Mariota’s play elicited plenty of reaction.

Most of it was people happy to see him succeeding after his NFL career sputtered last season.

Right now, Carr is questionable to return, so this might be Mariota’s game. Considering how shaky the Las Vegas defense is, he’s probably going to have to lead a few more scoring drives.

You can watch Raiders-Chargers on FOX and NFL Network.


