Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota points to the sky while walking.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the field before their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Last offseason, Marcus Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. With only a year remaining on that deal, the dual-threat quarterback is being asked to take a pay cut.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Las Vegas asked Mariota to lower his salary for the 2021 season down to just $3 million. That’s significantly less than the $10.725 million he was set to make this year.

If Mariota refuses to take a pay cut, the Raiders will most likely either trade or release him. There should be multiple teams interested in the Oregon product if he’s made available in the coming days.

Benjamin Allbright shared Rapoport’s latest scoop and added the following tidbit: the Bears and Patriots have called about Mariota’s availability.

Chicago recently signed Andy Dalton to a one-year contract, whereas New England signed Cam Newton to yet another prove-it deal.

While a trade is certainly possible, CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones believes the most-likely scenario is that the Raiders cut Mariota.

“As I understand it, difficulty in trading for him is he’s been resistant to signing a new deal at the moment,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Release, as Ian says, is the more likely solution.”

Mariota made a brief appearance for the Raiders this past season, completing 17-of-28 pass attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also had nine carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

After watching from the sidelines for the majority of the 2020 season, Mariota deserves another shot at a starting role. Luckily for him, he might just get that opportunity.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.