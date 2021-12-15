NFL World Reacts To Mark Davis’ Honest Admission

At the NFL owners meeting on Wednesday, the league voted to move Super Bowl LVIII from New Orleans to a new location.

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, will host the Super Bowl in 2024. It’s a massive win for the franchise as the Super Bowl brings worldwide attention – and plenty of money – to the city.

Following the news, Raiders owner Mark Davis made an interesting comment. He celebrated the win off the field – despite the team’s lack of recent success on the field.

“When you’re not winning on the field, it’s nice to win off it,” he said via Raiders reporter Vic Tafur. Of course, that comment rubbed some fans the wrong way as they think Davis isn’t focused on winning.

“Just Win (something…anything) Baby!” someone said, channeling Al Davis’ famous phrase.

“So neither the interim head coach nor the owner really care about winning. But before you say sell the team, you and I both know that isn’t happening,” said another fan.

“What happened to ‘Just win, baby” asked another analyst.

The Raiders started the 2021 season with a 5-2 record and looked like a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC.

However, the team is 1-5 over its last six games and now sits on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.