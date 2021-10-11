NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jon Gruden Report

There’s a new development in the controversy surrounding Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported just moments ago that the NFL has sent the Raiders additional emails “to review.”

These emails are reportedly in addition to the 2011 email in which Gruden used a racist trope when describing NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden also criticized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in another email.

The NFL has already made its stance on Gruden’s previous emails clear. The league called the Smith email in particular “appalling, abhorrent, and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values.”

The NFL sent the Raiders additional Jon Gruden emails to review on top of the negative one that surfaced last week and, per sources around the league, the NFL is actively monitoring the situation and waiting to see how the team will handle the matter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021

Per NFL insider Benjamin Albright, the additional emails the NFL sent to the Raiders include “disparaging remarks about the commissioner as well as several owners.”

Word is the additional emails contain some disparaging remarks about the commissioner as well as several owners. https://t.co/Q3PwLS5Ins — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 11, 2021

This certainly doesn’t bode well for Jon Gruden’s future. And as pointed out by a Raiders fan on Twitter, it’s hard to defend the veteran head coach at this point.

“I don’t get how you could be defending Jon Gruden as a Raider fan,” a fan said. “The perfect opportunity to move on from him & ppl really out here dying on a hill to keep him.”

From the sound of it, the NFL is leaving this up to the Raiders regarding how they want to move forward with Jon Gruden.

All the league can do now is hand off information to the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office and go from there.