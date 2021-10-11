The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jon Gruden Report

A closeup of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wearing a white polo.LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders coaches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

There’s a new development in the controversy surrounding Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported just moments ago that the NFL has sent the Raiders additional emails “to review.”

These emails are reportedly in addition to the 2011 email in which Gruden used a racist trope when describing NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden also criticized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in another email.

The NFL has already made its stance on Gruden’s previous emails clear. The league called the Smith email in particular “appalling, abhorrent, and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values.”

Per NFL insider Benjamin Albright, the additional emails the NFL sent to the Raiders include “disparaging remarks about the commissioner as well as several owners.”

This certainly doesn’t bode well for Jon Gruden’s future. And as pointed out by a Raiders fan on Twitter, it’s hard to defend the veteran head coach at this point.

“I don’t get how you could be defending Jon Gruden as a Raider fan,” a fan said. “The perfect opportunity to move on from him & ppl really out here dying on a hill to keep him.”

Take a look at what others are saying about the newest Gruden development.

From the sound of it, the NFL is leaving this up to the Raiders regarding how they want to move forward with Jon Gruden.

All the league can do now is hand off information to the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office and go from there.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.