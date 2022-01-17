NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Telling Raiders News

The future of many key leaders of the Las Vegas Raiders remained very much up in the air when the 2021 season came to an end over the weekend. Even after a miracle run to the playoffs, the job security of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock are still in question.

Based on some recent moves by the franchise, the fate of the latter already seems to have been decided.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager job. Las Vegas is also expected to put in a request to speak with Colts executive Ed Dodds also, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders moves come as quite a surprise, considering Mayock remains a part of the franchise’s front office as of Monday. However, the writing seems to be on the wall that his time as the organization’s general manager is at an end.

The NFL world met the latest news out of Las Vegas with surprise. Although many weren’t shocked to see the Raiders looking to make change, fans and media members were stunned that the interview requests were taking place with Mayock still in the building.

Raiders have Mike Mayock under contract but are requesting to interview Ed Dodds and Dave Ziegler. Never a fan of teams doing things in this order. Definitely not a good sign for Mayock—which is unfortunate. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 17, 2022

"Mike Mayock becomes the NFL's Manny Diaz" was not on my bingo card. https://t.co/MrkWix7MvO — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 17, 2022

Interviewing other GMs would certainly seem to point to that https://t.co/ryinHkSYVe — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) January 17, 2022

He was legit given a goldmine and came away with absolutely nothing to show for it. Wild. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 17, 2022

hiring a replacement before firing the guy is bold https://t.co/GdL7Wnx8jj — platinum sombrero (@platinombrero) January 17, 2022

If this is the end of the line for Mayock, his three-year tenure with the Raiders will be remembered as one of the most tumultuous general manager stints in recent memory. After joining the front office in 2019, the former Mayock oversaw the acquisition and subsequent release of Antonio Brown, the fall of head coach Jon Gruden and the organization’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Mayock will also be remembered for his subpar track record in the NFL Draft. A number of players that he was instrumental in selecting over the last three years have already been traded away or released. In some cases, such as those of Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette, the Raiders had to let go of key players that were involved in off-the-field controversies.

Even with his frustrating draft record, Mayock was able to see the franchise finally break through and make the playoffs this past season. Still, it doesn’t seem like the Raiders performance will be enough to save him his job.

Time will tell how Las Vegas’ search for a new general manager unfolds this week.