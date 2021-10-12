NFL World Reacts To New York Times’ Bombshell Jon Gruden Report

The New York Times just released a bombshell report that could mean the end of Jon Gruden’s employment in the NFL.

In emails uncovered by the NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct, Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language, according to The New York Times report.

It wasn’t just a one-time occurrence either.

“He denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. … In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a ‘faggot’ and a ‘clueless anti football pussy’ and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft ‘queers,’ a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.”

This is inexcusable behavior from the former ESPN employee and current NFL head coach. It’s hard to imagine he’ll keep his job much longer.

You can find The New York Times‘ full report below.

Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. https://t.co/F3QpqV9yZS — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2021

These latest findings don’t even include the already-reported email in which Jon Gruden used a racial trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

As pointed out by several well-known NFL analysts, the end is near. The Raiders may end up taking swift action.

Things were bad for Jon Gruden over the weekend and they just got considerably worse. https://t.co/W1MJIs5m5X — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 12, 2021

Well the Raiders will be looking for a new coach soon. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 12, 2021

“The emails provide an unvarnished look into the clubby culture of one N.F.L. circle of peers, where white male decision makers felt comfortable sharing pornographic images, deriding the league policies, and jocularly sharing homophobic language.” https://t.co/rMzqKEozux — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 12, 2021

A reminder the first openly gay player on an NFL roster is on The @Raiders https://t.co/OquZ5w4fRI — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 12, 2021

Gruden responded to his email regarding Smith back in 2011 during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

In doing so, he denied he had any racist intentions.

“All I can say is I’m not a racist,” said Gruden, via The Athletic. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith. But I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. I apologize again for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all.”

Besides the obvious, the issue here is that this isn’t an excusable anomaly from Gruden; it’s a pattern of homophobic and misogynistic behavior.

The Raiders could end up being in need of a new head coach very soon.