NFL World Reacts To New York Times’ Bombshell Jon Gruden Report

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after losing to the Chiefs.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts to losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-31 as he leaves the field after an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The New York Times just released a bombshell report that could mean the end of Jon Gruden’s employment in the NFL.

In emails uncovered by the NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct, Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language, according to The New York Times report.

It wasn’t just a one-time occurrence either.

“He denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. … In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a ‘faggot’ and a ‘clueless anti football pussy’ and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft ‘queers,’ a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.”

This is inexcusable behavior from the former ESPN employee and current NFL head coach. It’s hard to imagine he’ll keep his job much longer.

You can find The New York Times‘ full report below.

These latest findings don’t even include the already-reported email in which Jon Gruden used a racial trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

As pointed out by several well-known NFL analysts, the end is near. The Raiders may end up taking swift action.

Gruden responded to his email regarding Smith back in 2011 during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

In doing so, he denied he had any racist intentions.

“All I can say is I’m not a racist,” said Gruden, via The Athletic. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith. But I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. I apologize again for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all.”

Besides the obvious, the issue here is that this isn’t an excusable anomaly from Gruden; it’s a pattern of homophobic and misogynistic behavior.

The Raiders could end up being in need of a new head coach very soon.

