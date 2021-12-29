NFL World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Job Speculation

Jim Harbaugh has been away from the NFL since 2014, but there’s some chatter about him potentially returning to the pros.

On the latest episode of the “Move The Sticks” podcast, Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah discussed why Harbaugh would make a lot of sense for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“This is the perfect time for it,” Brooks said. “If you’re Jim Harbaugh, you’ve parlayed a pay cut and having your contract reduced into a major payday – either at Michigan, or being able to flex and go to the National Football League where you were very successful.”

Harbaugh is currently focused on leading Michigan to a national title, but eventually he’ll have to answer questions about his coaching future.

Football fans, meanwhile, are all in on the idea of Harbaugh returning to the NFL.

“100 percent this is what I want,” one fan said.

“This is who I want,” a Raiders fan tweeted.

“Something tells me Jim Harbaugh is the next Raiders HC,” another Raiders fan tweeted.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are not going to request interviews with potential head-coaching candidates until after the regular season.

If the Raiders want to make a run at Harbaugh this offseason, waiting two more weeks to conduct their search won’t really hurt their chances of landing him.

During his four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh had a 44-19-1 record. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.