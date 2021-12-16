NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Darren Waller News

The Las Vegas Raiders have been without Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller for the past two games due to a knee injury. It sounds like he’ll need at least one more week to rest before he can return to the team’s starting lineup.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Waller is not expected to play this Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

“Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) is not expected to play vs. Cleveland on Saturday, per source. Not able to make it back in time, hopeful for return soon,” Fowler said.

This isn’t what Raiders fans wanted to hear, especially with such a pivotal matchup looming this weekend. A loss on Saturday would really derail any chance the Raiders have of making the playoffs this season.

Here are some Raiders fans’ reactions to the news:

In 10 games this season, Waller end has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL since 2019, so his absence will certainly affect the Raiders’ passing game.

With Waller most likely out this weekend, the Raiders will lean heavily on Hunter Renfrow. Over the past three games, he has 30 receptions for 353 yards and a touchdown.