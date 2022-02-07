NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Chris Ash News

The Spun

Chris Ash News

Jim Harbaugh shaking hands with Chris Ash following a football game.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Chris Ash (L) of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights shakes hands with Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines after the game at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are working hard to assemble a strong staff under new head coach Josh McDaniels. Their latest hire is someone with decades of college experience who has recently tried his hand in the NFL.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, the Raiders are hiring Chris Ash as their new defensive backs coach. Ash recently served in the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to joining the Jaguars in 2021, Ash was an assistant at Texas under Tom Herman. He also served as head coach of Rutgers from 2016 to 2019, going 8-33 in 3.5 seasons.

But Ash really made his bones coaching secondaries at college programs across the country. Between 2002 and 2015, Ash coached defensive backs at Iowa State, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State.

Raiders fans who know Ash’s history definitely appear to be loving this hire. Some are optimistic that he’ll give their secondary a major boost:

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs in 2021 despite having a defense that was average on its best days.

But ballhawking was probably their biggest weakness. The Raiders logged just six interceptions in 2021 – the fewest in the league.

Perhaps Chris Ash’s acumen with the secondary will allow the Raiders to get more interceptions in the first year of the Josh McDaniels era.

Do you approve of the Raiders hiring Chris Ash as their defensive backs coach?

