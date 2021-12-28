NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders.

“When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing or resignation, Defendants ratcheted up the pressure by intimating that further documents would become public if Gruden was not fired,” the lawsuit states, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They followed through with this threat by leaking another batch of documents to the New York Times for an October 11, 2021 article. On October 7, 2021, Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders on a 10-year, $100-million contract. By October 11, 2021, he had been forced to resign.”

Shortly after the lawsuit went public, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy responded, “The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims.”

Despite this response from McCarthy, the NFL has not yet filed an official response to Gruden’s lawsuit. When asked about it by ProFootballTalk, the league declined to comment.

Some NFL fans are confused as to why the league hasn’t responded. Others are not.

“That’s part of the ball game when you sue a billion dollar corporation…they have nothing but time and funds,” one fan said. “They will drag this out as long as possible and let the hours for your lawyers pile up while you begin to question if this is really worth your time and funds.”

That’s part of the ball game when you sue a billion dollar corporation…they have nothing but time and funds. They will drag this out as long as possible and let the hours for your lawyers pile up while you begin to question if this is really worth your time and funds https://t.co/GpMVC6YtI5 — MeRk (@Merk256) December 28, 2021

“He want that money now,” another fan responded.

He want that money now…… https://t.co/le0WskAtBd — Born Hustla💵💵 (@Randall_ell) December 28, 2021

“A lot of bad stuff is going to come out because of this lawsuit,” a third fan wrote.

A lot of bad stuff is going to come out because of this lawsuit. — sinister100000 (@sinister107) December 28, 2021

Gruden resigned after The New York Times uncovered that he used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He was also caught using a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

We’ll have more updates on Gruden’s legal situation when they’re available.