NFL World Reacts To The Marcus Mariota Decision News

Over the past few weeks, a handful of veteran quarterbacks found new homes via free agency – such as Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jacoby Brissett.

One of the names being mentioned as possible trade candidate, Marcus Mariota, isn’t going anywhere though. At least not yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mariota agreed to a re-worked deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Mariota agreed to a one-yaer, $3.5 million deal. It’s a paycut for the Raiders quarterback, who signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal before the 2020 season.

After the news broke, Raiders fans reacted to the move. They’re happy to have an experienced quarterback behind Derek Carr just in case.

Raiders get their backup back. He gets a little more money than they initially wanted to give him. https://t.co/Z18UBdcKPr — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) March 23, 2021

I REALLY like this. Better for us financially (since our 2 highest paid players won’t be our QB’s anymore) and it leaves an extremely reliable backup for the season. https://t.co/hhLx8kvjAK — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) March 23, 2021

Mariota played in just one game for the Raiders last season, but he made it count. The former No. 2 overall pick completed 17-of-28 throws for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers when Carr went down with an injury.

With the new deal in place, there’s a chance a team would be more willing to trade for the veteran quarterback. Teams reportedly showed interest in trading for Mariota earlier this offseason, but didn’t want to pay his salary.

Ian Rapoport hinted at the fact that Mariota might be on the a trade candidate now that he agreed to a re-worked deal.

“The original paycut offer $3M. Marcus Mariota negotiated up, giving him a chance for some real upside,” Rapoport said. “And, should be noted, the contract is also tradable if the opportunity arises. But for now, a resolution.”

Where will Mariota play in 2021?