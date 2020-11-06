NFL World Reacts To The Raiders’ Punishment News

On Thursday night, the NFL handed out its most serious punishment for COVID-19 violations by a team.

That team? The Las Vegas Raiders, who were hit yet again by significant punishment from the league.

According to a report from NFL insider Charles Robinson, the NFL handed the Raiders a $500,000 fine. Head coach Jon Gruden also received a $150,000 fine from the league – in addition to thee $100,000 fine he received earlier this season.

But that’s not all. Earlier this year, the NFL threatened to take away draft picks if teams couldn’t adhere to its COVID-19 protocols.

Well, on Thursday night, the league delivered on that promise. For the first time this season, the NFL docked a team a draft pick – a sixth round pick for the Raiders in the 2021 NFL draft.

Of course, Raiders fans weren’t exactly happy with the news. They thought the NFL was handing down an unfair punishment, given COVID-19 outbreaks have happened in other NFL locker rooms as well.

Bro the NFL hates the raiders. Titans got no punishment tho lmao — Daniel (@alli0tv) November 6, 2020

I swear the NFL always after the Raiders… good thing we’re the only team with Covid issues https://t.co/ODYVTA1PHP — Bo Candelaria (@Bo_Candelaria) November 6, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke down the list of violations from the Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden.

“HC Jon Gruden has not consistently worn a mask,” Schefter reported on Thursday night. “Players attended a large indoor gathering. Team allowed an unauthorized person into its locker room after a game.”

It’s a massive punishment from the NFL, who finally cracked down on a repeat offender. This should send a strong message to the rest of the league.