NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News

The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram.

Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ferrell, 25, has a very small role on the Raiders this year. He played in 33 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5.

Abram, meanwhile, has 32 total tackles and one pass breakup this season.

Although the Raiders are reportedly going to explore the trade market for their former first-round picks, fans do not expect to receive a huge return.

"They have no value," one fan said.

"If true, what does this mean? Are they giving up on the season? Normally, sellers at the traded deadline are looking to the draft," another fan wrote. "Buyers are trying to make a push. Very curious indeed."

"Interesting but not surprising," a Raiders fan tweeted.

The Raiders are 1-4 heading into Week 7 of the NFL season.

If things get worse, the Raiders will have to seriously consider being sellers at the trade deadline.