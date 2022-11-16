NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Raiders Rumor

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels' first year as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders has not gone well. He'll enter Week 11 of the season with a 2-7 record.

There has been a lot of chatter about McDaniels being potentially "one and done" in Las Vegas. However, that might not be possible.

According to Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, the Raiders may not be able to afford firing McDaniels and hiring a replacement coach. Plaschke said the franchise is "cash poor" at the moment.

Although the Raiders may have financial problems, the NFL world believes the team needs to find a way to get rid of McDaniels this offseason.

"He should be one and done," Clarence Hill tweeted.

"The ultimate Vegas team: they have to stay at the table to win back their money," Ed Zitron said.

"This is the most Raiders s--t ever," one person commented.

Another person wrote, "How are they this broke?"

Bringing back McDaniels strictly because it's the cheaper alternative would be a tough sell.

McDaniels has a career record of 13-24. Though he has been an excellent offensive coordinator for many years, it's becoming evident that he's not an elite head coach.

The Raiders will have a tough decision to make this offseason, especially if McDaniels' struggles continue.