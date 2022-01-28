The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Rich Bisaccia News

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas RaidersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 26: Interim head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field for a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 17-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Late Thursday night, the NFL world learned that Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia had a new job lined up.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wants to hire Bisaccia as his special teams coordinator. Of course, this is all on the assumption he isn’t retained as Raiders head coach.

Las Vegas reportedly plans to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this weekend. With that in mind, Bisaccia’s chances of landing the job appear to be slim.

He’s making contingency plans and there is a strong connection between he and new. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. The pair worked together in Dallas for several years.

“New Bears coach Matt Eberflus and Bisaccia spent 5 years together on Cowboys staff. Bisaccia making fallback plans,” said reporter Vic Tafur.

Bears fans are thrilled about the possibility of Bisaccia joining the team.

“That’d be a hell of a hire and a great voice for a first-time HC to have in the building,” one fan said.

Bears fans love what new general manager Ryan Poles has done so far.

“Wow, not even a week in and Ryan Poles has went straight to work. I would love to have Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator IF he is available,” one fan said.

Bisaccia will be in high demand if the Raiders let him walk.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.