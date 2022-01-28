NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Rich Bisaccia News

Late Thursday night, the NFL world learned that Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia had a new job lined up.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wants to hire Bisaccia as his special teams coordinator. Of course, this is all on the assumption he isn’t retained as Raiders head coach.

Las Vegas reportedly plans to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this weekend. With that in mind, Bisaccia’s chances of landing the job appear to be slim.

He’s making contingency plans and there is a strong connection between he and new. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. The pair worked together in Dallas for several years.

“New Bears coach Matt Eberflus and Bisaccia spent 5 years together on Cowboys staff. Bisaccia making fallback plans,” said reporter Vic Tafur.

Bears fans are thrilled about the possibility of Bisaccia joining the team.

Bears fans love what new general manager Ryan Poles has done so far.

“Wow, not even a week in and Ryan Poles has went straight to work. I would love to have Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator IF he is available,” one fan said.

Bisaccia will be in high demand if the Raiders let him walk.