NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr.

According to Steve Tannen of CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus Mariota a look instead. Tannen pointed out that Carr would not count against the team’s cap if cut next year.

Carr is the only player who has thrown a pass for the Raiders this season and he’s looked decent in stretches. He’s completing 68.3-percent of his passes for 3,926 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 picks.

But the Raiders have lost five of their last six and been held under 17 points in all of those losses. If the team has already decided that Carr is on the way out, giving Mariota a look would help their evaluation process.

Raiders and Oregon fans certainly like the idea:

please hope this is true, yes I know Mariota is not the answer to salvaging the season but for the fact it would give incentive for the Raiders to get out of Carr's contract. https://t.co/fPocyWCixX — Vinnie Dubbman (@VDubProductions) December 15, 2021

I need more Mariota in my life! Bring me Mariota vs Herbert https://t.co/LDdk5ewv7E — Mike Wadkins (@M_Wadkins) December 15, 2021

Derek Carr has started all but two regular season games for the Raiders since they took him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He is the Raiders’ all-time leading passer but has never appeared in a playoff game.

Carr came close to reaching the playoffs after going 12-3 as a starter in 2016. But an injury kept him from playing in the team’s first playoff game in over a decade.

Carr has been a steady hand for the Raiders over the past eight years. But with change coming at head coach next season, it’s very possible that Carr is playing his final games in the Silver & Black.

Will Derek Carr get benched over the final few weeks?