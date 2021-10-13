On Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis finally commented on Jon Gruden’s decision to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his comments about this situation left the NFL world with more questions than answers.

When asked by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez about Gruden’s departure, Davis made it very clear that he doesn’t want to really elaborate about what went on behind the scenes.

“I have no comment,” Davis told Gutierrez. “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.”

Davis’ passive aggressive response to Gutierrez isn’t sitting well with NFL fans. It’s also bothering well-respected reporters who were expecting a mature response from the owner of the Raiders.

“Mark Davis is gutless beyond belief,” Matt Verderame of FanSided said. “Get up there and speak. Sounds like he won’t because he didn’t want to fire Gruden in the first place.”

Jemele Hill of The Atlantic had a one-word response to Davis’ vague comments, tweeting “Cowardly.”

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt also shared his thoughts on Davis’ statement. He thinks Davis never really wanted Gruden to resign.

“Translation: ‘I didn’t want to fire Jon. They made me,'” Brandt wrote on Twitter.

While the majority of the NFL world is criticizing Davis, and rightfully so, it’s worth noting how well Raiders general manager Mike Mayock handled the media this afternoon.

Mayock set the tone and took ownership of the team during his press conference. That’s something Davis should’ve done this Wednesday.